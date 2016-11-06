100% Natural Concepts For A Home Charm Routine

The way a person goes about beautifying themselves can tell you a lot about their personal views. Applying makeup takes precise focus. You may feel intimidated by starting a beauty routine, but read on for tips that will help you gain confidence.

Kylie Jenner Makeup

Lightly spray your face with a hydrating mist to make your makeup last longer. The mist will help set your makeup, keep it looking fresh and give you that just done makeup look for hours. This is great for keeping your makeup in place for those long days at work or nights out with friends.

Use a face mask at least once a week. Depending on which one you choose, this will help remove impurities from your face. A mud or clay mask is best for removing impurities. You will see results immediately. Once you find a mask you like, you should stick with it.

Be sure to moisturize your facial area. Whether your skin is naturally dry, greasy or somewhere in between, it is important to use a moisturizer daily. Be sure to use a moisturizer with an SPF in it.

Want to hide those blemishes? Pick up a pink lipstick! No, do not apply the lipstick directly on your blemishes. A light shade of pink lipstick on your lips will catch people's attention and keep them looking where you want them too. If you have a great concealer and eye-catching lips, no one will notice a small flaw.

Since unwanted facial hair can be embarrassing, remove it. You can easily do this yourself by using wax or tweezers. Or, you can have it done at a salon by a professional. Either way is an easy solution to help you feel better about your appearance.

To get the best results when bronzing your face, apply the bronzer only to your face's higher planes. Apply the bronzer to your cheekbones, at the top of your nose and at the top corners of your forehead. This will give you a natural glow that will help illuminate your best features.

Tone down a lipstick that is too bold or bright. A great way to make an overly pigmented shade easier on the eyes is to put some on the back of your hand, dab it with foundation, mix, and apply to lips. Your new shade should now be a better match for your tone.

To get even more mileage out of your favorite eye gel, keep it in the refrigerator! The ingredients in eye gel work hard to restore and protect the delicate skin around your eyes and keeping it cold enhances the refreshment factor ten fold! The cold will also work immediately to reduce that dreadful puffiness!

If you have dry skin, or older looking skin, you need to be exfoliating on a weekly basis. You should also do this if you are applying any kind of tanning lotion. You want to exfoliate first to get the most out of the tanning lotion you are using.

Make sure that your blush and your lip color are in harmony. If you are using blush, it is important to make sure that it matches the color you are using for your lips. Pink should be with pink, red with red, etc. If the colors vary too greatly from one another, they will clash terribly.

To get smaller pores, cut refined sugars from your diet. Eating large amounts of refined sugar enlarges your pores, and can also lead to breakouts. If you have a sweet tooth, try sating your cravings with natural sugars like the ones found in fruit. Your skin will definitely thank you for it!

If your favorite color nail polish is getting empty and a bit tacky, add a few drops of nail polish remover to give it new life! You don't have to throw away a half empty bottle of nail lacquer, just mix in a small amount of regular remover, shake well and your old polish will work like new again.

To boost your hair's shine when you wash it in the sink or shower, give it a final rinse under really cold water, if you can stand it. The cold water helps to seal the hair's cuticle, making your tresses look smoother, shinier, and less frizzy than rinsing with hot water.

If looking better is your goal, this article is the perfect first stop. There's nothing like feeling secure with how you look. Use the tips shared here and you can be a happier and more beautiful you.