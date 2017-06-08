Great Fashion Ideas From People Who Know Everything about It

Fashion might seem like something that only certain parts of the population really stress over. However, the truth is everyone wants to look nice. Regardless of who you are or how fashion savvy you are, there is likely a tip or two in the following paragraphs that help you look your best.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

You should always own a white blouse in your basic wardrobe. You can wear practically any color bottom to match. Pair it with slacks for a casual look for work. Wear a full skirt for times when you are going out for a nice dinner. Wear jeans with it for an active look.

If you have patches of gray in your hair, consider using a semipermanent dye. The gray will appear to be the same color as the rest of your hair and will last about two months. While you can't really lighten your hair with this tactic, you can choose to darken your locks if you want.

Consider keeping a tailor's number on hand. While many people can fit into the mass-produced sizes available at most retailers, clothes look and feel better when tailored. A tailor can either make or refine most clothing that you want to wear. If you really like a particular piece from your favorite store, yet it could use an adjustment, call your tailor.

Don't fall for a fashion trend if it doesn't fit your frame well. Everyone may be wearing the newest fashion fad, and you'll be tempted to follow suit. But if the newest style is not complementary to your physical frame, you will only be doing yourself a fashion disservice.

If you find a classic skirt, linen shirt or pair of jeans that fits you perfectly and makes you look and feel fabulous, buy two of them. Designers make their money by making changes every year so that customers will buy new items each season. You may not ever be able to replace that beloved item that gives you so much pleasure and confidence.

A great way to help you look your best is to keep a good stock of button down white cotton shirts. This is important because not only do they go with many different other pieces, they are also safe for nearly every occasion and extremely easy to take care of.

Make sure whatever you wear; the clothes fit you well. This is especially important for people that are shorter in stature. Large clothes make a person look messy. They make an overweight person look larger and a short person look shorter. Make sure you buy clothes that fit you well or have them altered.

Mousse is a great way to volumize your hair, but be careful not to go overboard. Some people are going for that 80's look, but it looked bad then and worse now.

Every woman must have a couple of basics. Stock your closet with minimally two pair of dress pants in darker colors, denim jeans long enough to be worn with heels, as well as a pair appropriate for wear with flats or tennis shoes. Of course, all women also need to have some sort of little black dress to pull out when nothing else will do.

If you are going to a evening formal event, then a black suit is a wonderful choice. However, an event in the afternoon or mid-day calls for more pleasant colors. People wearing black during the day are usually undertakers, priests, secret agents or funeral attendees. If you are not aiming at this persona then you should avoid black suits in the daytime.

All great fashion looks start with a solid foundation. Choosing a bra that is exactly your size can give you a defined silhouette. Your look will be smoother and tighter with underwear that provide the proper support. There are many great slimming undergarments available that can help to hide problems and make you look great.

Dress appropriately for your figure. Low-cut blouses may not work for you, but you may have great legs. Try wearing some great heels and a skirt that allows those legs to shine! Playing up your assets is the best way to create a look that flatters you.

For a slimming effect, create color blocks. For example, wear a skirt, hose and shoes that are all the same color. This will create the visual impression of a block of color, which will make you look slimmer than you actually are. This can also be a way to make a bold statement.

Accessorize to draw attention to the things you want attention on. This works to take focus away from trouble areas, like a large bottom or shoulders. It also can be used to draw attention to certain things like your eyes or legs. Use accessories to make the most of your outfit.

You don't have to wear what everyone else is wearing. If what other people at your work are school are wearing things that you wouldn't be caught dead in, that's okay. You are free to make your own choices when it comes to fashion. Like in all other areas of your life, you don't have to succumb to peer pressure when deciding what to wear.

The preceding paragraphs have hopefully given you some ideas you were not aware of before now on how you can dress with a newly discovered fashion sense. You are going to notice how much more comfortable you are in going through life. With luck, your new style will open doors for you.