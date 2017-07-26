Style Tips For The Busy Grownup

When you dress nice, everyone notices. The benefits are plentiful, to both your confidence and ability to find and make friends. To improve your life, make a fashion investment. For simple and helpful fashion tips that make you look sharp, continue on to the article below.

If you wear stockings, keep a small bottle of clear nail polish with you. If you get a snag or run, a small drop of the polish will help stop it before it gets bad. Remember that it only takes a small amount to work so, do not overdo it, or you will have a sticky mess.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

Keep your haircut low maintenance. Everyone runs into time crunches when preparing for meetings, outings or other events, and having an easy to fix hairstyle cuts the time needed to get ready. Many fashionable hairstyles are available that will allow you to bounce quick and still maintain a great look.

Never leave home without lotion! When you're out and about, your hands can suffer the effects of a drying world. Regular hand-washing alone can wreak havoc on both your hands and your cuticles. Your best defense is to always carry a small bottle of lotion in your handbag. That way, you can always put your best hand forward.

Don't shy away from thrift stores. You may be reluctant to wear used clothing, but keep an open mind. If you don't have much money to spend on a new outfit, your local thrift store could prove perfect. Check out thrift stores regularly. You could end up finding some unique, fashionable additions to your wardrobe.

You should not worry about your sense of fashion being perfect. Try not to aim for perfection, as this is not achievable. Also, if you try too hard, you may look uptight. Make your style your own and don't try to be perfect.

When you want your lips to appear full, use a lip pencil as a liner and then take a makeup sponge and blend in the edges. Use petroleum jelly or gloss on top of this. A second coat of gloss in the center of your top lip can help you achieve that popular pouty look. Just try and make your lips stand out as much as possible. Just put a little bit in the middle of both lips.

Accentuate the positive. Look for items of clothing that show off your attributes. If you have a great waistline, look for clothing that features an embellished mid-line or add an attractive belt. If have a great neckline, draw the eye in that direction with a fancy collar or fun necklace.

You don't have to spend a lot of money to be fashionable. There are many department stores that carry comparable styles to famous designer fashions. Other stores offer high-fashion brands at low prices because they buy over run styles. Another option is getting a sewing machine and recreating your favorite styles.

Add your personality to your style. Have a little bed head, wear an unbuttoned shirt, or put on shoes that don't exactly match. You can't be perfect, so you should aim for controlled chaos.

It's ok to mix up prints and colors in your fashion choices. Many people think that layering a print on top of another print is a fashion no-no, but it can work and look extremely stylish. Just make sure that your clothes have classic lines. It's when you've got multiple prints and crazy clothing shapes that the fashion police will take notice.

When you buy something new, give something away. This is a great way to help someone else, in addition to keeping yourself from having an overflowing closet. It can save you money, too. If you think that you are going to have to give something away every time you buy, you might think more about what you're buying!

To stretch your wardrobe's versatility, fill your wardrobe with a variety of scarves and belts in different patterns and styles. You can use these to add a splash of interest to a solid colored top. You can use these in countless combinations to create a different look each time without needing to buy a different outfit.

Keep a small bottle of superglue in your pocketbook or vehicle. It can be used to repair a number of different items, should they break unexpectedly. A strap on a pocketbook or sandals can be held together easily. This can save your evening out, allowing you to have a good time instead of worrying about your broken accessory.

As was stated earlier, people can be very superficial and, as a result, having a poor sense of fashion can negatively impact your life. By studying the fashion tips you've learned about in the previous paragraphs, you can improve your life and look fantastic. There is no reason to not look your best.