Design Your Best With These Smart Style Tips

Understanding fashion can help you to look and feel your best. If you have a bad fashion sense and are unhappy with your look, this article will be of great benefit to you. Read on to learn a number of fashion tips that will help you to improve your style and look.

You should always own a black pair of pants in a smooth fabric. You can wear those for a casual occasion if you pair it with a casual top. You can wear the same pair of pants for a more formal occasion if your pair it with a more satin top with sparkly jewelry.

Even though something is all the rage in fashion at the moment, do not wear it if it does not compliment your body type and/or personal style. For example, people that are on the heavier side should not wear skinny jeans. They are not very flattering so you will not look trendy if you wear them.

Black is a good basic color to wear with other colors, but do not concentrate on wearing black all the time. While wearing black on the bottom half of your body can be somewhat slimming, make sure you jazz your style up by adding something colorful on your upper body.

Buy a variety of jewelry pieces. If you have a good number of colors and styles, you will always have something that matches your outfit. You then will not have to worry about purchasing jewelry to match every outfit that you buy. Think variety and you will have more than one option for an outfit.

The basic black dress is essential for any woman's wardrobe. You can wear this dress for casual occasions by accessorizing it with a pair of comfortable pumps. You can wear the same dress for a more formal occasion if you put up your hair and accessorize with a pearl necklace and earrings.

On days when you aren't feeling your best, a nice, big pair of stylish sunglasses can be your best friend. If you did not get enough sleep, the night before or are ill, a pair of sunglasses will cover your sickly-looking eyes and add mystery and added style to your ensemble.

There is nothing wrong with asking your friends to borrow their clothes. You can borrow their clothes to see what kind of wardrobe might look good for you. This is a good way to see if a friend's style is good for you and if you feel comfortable changing your current style.

Keep a few pairs of classic shoes in traditional colors on hand. Having fun with the varying styles that shoes come in is recommended, but is always nice to have a pair of shoes that can go with almost any dress or pantsuit. Do not avoid changing trends, yet keep classic accessories in your wardrobe as well.

Wearing bangs is an easy way to cover up a fairly large forehead, but it does not look good when you have one that is much too big for your face. The best way to minimize a large forehead is to wear an asymmetrical bang that is not too full.

Go ahead and donate your old clothes to a good cause if you cannot find a use for them. You will clear up space in your closet and help people that are less fortunate as well.

If you find a classic skirt, linen shirt or pair of jeans that fits you perfectly and makes you look and feel fabulous, buy two of them. Designers make their money by making changes every year so that customers will buy new items each season. You may not ever be able to replace that beloved item that gives you so much pleasure and confidence.

When you get a haircut, keep your face shape in mind. Certain face shapes look better with certain hairstyles. Oval faces look great with nearly any hairstyle, while round faces do better with hairstyles that have height. Pear faces look better with round cuts and triangular faces look better with short cuts. Square faces look great with all kinds of cuts, except those that are flat on top.

Bleach out all of your white clothes to make them look new. However, you should never use too much because doing this will turn your clothes yellow, which will make them look old.

Most women consider shoes as a top priority when it comes to fashion. The wrong shoes with the right outfit is "fit" for a nightmare. Therefore finding the right shoes for all occasions is something that is fashionable. This doesn't mean owning fifty pairs of shoes; it simply means having enough for all occasions.

After reading these tips, you are prepared to be fashionable. Fashion doesn't always mean the items you wear, it is also how you carry yourself. Stay fashionable by making the choices that make you feel good!