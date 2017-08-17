Look Stylish Every Day With This Style Advice

It can be hard to keep up with all of the latest fads in the fashion world of today. You must keep up with the times. Keep reading for some helpful fashion tips.

The best fashion tip you can get is to be yourself when it comes to what to wear. People have different opinions about what is fashionable, and you may aspire to be something you're not. The truth is, no matter what your style, you are always in fashion when you remain true to yourself.

Never leave home without lotion! When you're out and about, your hands can suffer the effects of a drying world. Regular hand-washing alone can wreak havoc on both your hands and your cuticles. Your best defense is to always carry a small bottle of lotion in your handbag. That way, you can always put your best hand forward.

When selecting a dress, choose one that has a vertical (rather than horizontal) pattern. This makes you appear longer rather than wider, giving the illusion that you are slimmer than you really are. Also, seek out a piece that has an empire waist, as it makes it seem like you have a smaller waistline.

Add some fun to your wardrobe by wearing pieces with some interesting prints and patterns. You could wear geometric patterned shirts or striped patterned skirts. You could even wear animal print heels or polka-dotted dresses. Whether you desire a classy or an edgy look, you can find a print or pattern to fit your style.

There are many different hair accessory options. The sky is really the limit here, and you can choose from different braids and headbands, bows and ribbons, clips and curlers, and much, much more. An arsenal of hair accessories makes it easier to look great every day--no more bad hair days! For instance, if you are going for a sporty look, match a ponytail holder to your track suit for a great look and practicality. If you are dressing up, select a glittery barrette or pretty clip to go along with your outfit.

Clean out the closet. It may seem as though having more is better, but with clothing many times it is the opposite that rings true. That over-stuffed and cluttered-up closet will really cramp your fashion style. Rummage through your wardrobe, eliminating anything that you don't wear or that doesn't fit. Having a few staple pieces in your wardrobe is much more useful than having outdated clothing hanging in your closet.

One great fashion tip to try out is throwing on a scarf. This is a great tip because the scarf can almost be considered the ultimate add-on due to the amount of color combinations as well as how easy it is to put one on. They are also extremely portable.

Crocheted clothing is back in style once again. The most popular pieces this season happen to be crocheted vests. These comfy vests come in a multitude of colors, patterns, and thicknesses to add a cozy and homemade look to any outfit. Try wearing them over your plain shirts or dresses.

If you have a pet, keep that in mind when shopping for clothing. There is nothing more frustrating than putting on that cute little black dress only to end up covered in white cat hair the second you sit on the sofa. Keep pets in mind when choosing clothing colors and fabrics, and avoid the stress.

Stand out by embracing your unique features. Some may see high cheekbones or birth marks as flaws, but highlighting what makes you the person you are will set you apart. People will remember you for that "flaw" and may even find you more attractive because of it. That cute little mole or dimples may be your selling point.

There is nothing wrong with asking your friends to borrow their clothes. You can borrow their clothes to see what kind of wardrobe might look good for you. This is a good way to see if a friend's style is good for you and if you feel comfortable changing your current style.

Be familiar with the fashion styles that flatter the shape of your body. Do you have an hourglass, apple, or pear shape? Depending on the shape, you will have certain options in fashion style that will work with your shape and make you look and feel great.

Own a nice large set of black sunglasses. If you have red eyes from a rough night or under eye bags from a poor night's sleep, you can hide them with a stylish pair of sunglasses. They are a classic, glamorous style and evoke Audrey Hepburn or Jackie Kennedy. A nice pair can be had at a good price.

One fashion tip to take into consideration is that it is a good idea to combine prints in a tasteful fashion. This can be done well if you keep the colors the same, or if you have one dominant print that is accentuated by another smaller one. This is a great way to look bold without going overboard.

Keep realistic thoughts in mind when you're in the dressing room. Dressing room mirrors are usually long and slimming. They are there to sell more clothing. Be wary of them. Just because something looks good in the store doesn't mean it will look as flattering back at home. If you are shopping with a friend, get a second opinion.

A great way to dress fashionably for less is to sell the clothes from your closet that you don't wear. Find a consignment shop nearby and bring those new or nearly new clothes in order to get cash. Use your new-found wealth to buy a great-looking outfit and freshen your fashion look.

Even if you don't pay much attention to your appearance and sense of fashion, no doubt others are doing so. Make sure you look great; put these tips to work today. Your life will be more fulfilling if you pay attention to how you look.