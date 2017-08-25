Building Your Closet? Consider These Concepts!

Do you struggle with fashion? Are you embarrassed to say that you really have no fashion sense? Keep reading if you are ready to learn exactly how to do this.

Always remember to bring the shoes you plan on wearing to a special event along when you shop for the perfect dress. This allows you to see how the shoes look with the dresses you are considering. It will also give you an idea of any alterations that may need to be made.

A simple black blazer is a fantastic addition to any wardrobe. You can use it to dress up almost any outfit. Then, you can remove it if you change to a more casual venue. The color will also match virtually anything in your closet, from jeans to business casual blouses and slacks.

Don't shy away from thrift stores. You may be reluctant to wear used clothing, but keep an open mind. If you don't have much money to spend on a new outfit, your local thrift store could prove perfect. Check out thrift stores regularly. You could end up finding some unique, fashionable additions to your wardrobe.

When you want to wear black jeans to a more formal event, heels and a dressy blouse can make the outfit appropriate. Save the other jean colors for a fashion statement that is more on the casual side.

Before you toss your favorite jar or tube of beauty product, make sure you have used all of it. For products that come in tubes, use the small devices meant for toothpaste tubes to squeeze out the last bit. You can turn a bottle on the side or upside down to help you get all the product out. Try removing the tops as well in order to get the last bits and pieces of product. You can save some money by doing this.

On days when you aren't feeling your best, a nice, big pair of stylish sunglasses can be your best friend. If you did not get enough sleep, the night before or are ill, a pair of sunglasses will cover your sickly-looking eyes and add mystery and added style to your ensemble.

If you notice your nail polish is becoming too thick, do not despair. Try adding a few drops of acetone based polish remover into the bottle. Shake, and check the consistency. Continue to do this until it is useable again. You will extend the use of your polish, and save money in the process.

Remember that belts should serve as accent pieces, rather than necessary tools for holding your pants up, and have fun with them. Skinny belts are perfect with dark denim and dress pants, especially in animal prints or shimmery metallic. Wide belts look great over dresses, cardigans and other pieces that you'd like to look more fitted.

Don't let the remarks of others get you down. Not everyone has to look like they belong in Hollywood. All you need to do is carve out a style that feels natural to you. There are bound to be others out there who will appreciate your unique look.

Try using a scarf to boost the look of your outfit. Scarves can be subtle or they can be bold. They can be the piece that ties everything together or the piece that ruins the entire ensemble. Try to find a color, pattern, print, or fabric that complements what you're wearing.

Keep a few pairs of classic shoes in traditional colors on hand. Having fun with the varying styles that shoes come in is recommended, but is always nice to have a pair of shoes that can go with almost any dress or pantsuit. Do not avoid changing trends, yet keep classic accessories in your wardrobe as well.

Avoid gaping button-down shirts with a bit of velcro or tape. For a permanent fix, sew small strips of hook-and-loop between the buttons across the bust of the shirt. If you aren't handy with a needle and thread, you can also use small pieces of double-sided tape. Be sure to remove it before washing the shirt, though.

Sometimes you want matching color clothes for an exercise class, or you might be helping a bride or groom get ready for their marriage ceremony. You spend at least a few minutes every day focused on fashion. Save some of those moments for something else with the time saving tips in this article that make fashion easier.