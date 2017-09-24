The Current Patterns In The Fashion World

Fashion isn't something that has specific rules you must adhere to. You can watch the trends, but it is really up to you to create your own style. Take advice from this and other articles, but only implement the suggestions that work for you. The following article has fashion tips and tricks that can help.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

You should always own a white blouse in your basic wardrobe. You can wear practically any color bottom to match. Pair it with slacks for a casual look for work. Wear a full skirt for times when you are going out for a nice dinner. Wear jeans with it for an active look.

Lip gloss is a girl's best friend! There is nothing worse than dry, chapped, uncomfortable-feeling lips. That's where a pretty gloss comes in! Whether you like the super-glossy look or something a little more subdued, lip gloss is a great way to keep your lips looking and feeling their best throughout the day.

Don't be afraid to go up a size if it means achieving the perfect fit. It can be quite distressing when you try on your usual size only to find it doesn't fit. Don't fret! Sizes vary from designer to designer and brand to brand, so it is perfectly okay to go up a size from your usual size.

It is not very easy to wear plaid, particularly when you are looking to adopt a look that is softer than you normally have. If you must wear plaid, make sure that you pair it with something that is feminine like skinny jeans or a bag that has ruffles on it.

Crocheted clothing is back in style once again. The most popular pieces this season happen to be crocheted vests. These comfy vests come in a multitude of colors, patterns, and thicknesses to add a cozy and homemade look to any outfit. Try wearing them over your plain shirts or dresses.

Always dress respectfully for the occasion. Don't wear a tube top if you're going to a wedding, and don't shorts to the prom. Learn to respect fashion traditions, even if you're tempted to defy them for no good reason. Is it really going to hurt to to put on that tie Mom wants you to wear to church? Showing respect in how you dress will gain you respect in return.

If you're heavy and wish to look slimmer, try wearing a dark or black colored blouse over a dark skirt. Colors like black or navy hide body flaws and make you feel a little lighter. The skirts you wear should have elastic waistbands to make you feel comfortable.

One way to make sure that you look great is to find a specific cut or brand that fits you well and buy multiples of it. This is important because you will not always find that perfect outfit, especially if you are shopping at the last minute. Buy more than one of the same color even, just in case it gets damaged somehow.

Many people do not understand how to wear a jacket properly, and it makes them look silly. If you are going to sport a jacket, you need to wear it appropriately to look good. You must always remember that the bottom button on the jacket is not meant to be buttoned. This will keep you from committing a fashion mix up.

You can't go wrong with a pair of shades. If you have had a rough, sleepless night, or you just don't feel like putting on makeup, shades can be your best friend. By wearing them, you can hide your puffy eyes, and they always add some style for any event.

Be aware of your body type and shape. Buy clothing that look good on you and not the rack. Make sure are wearing an appropriate shirt, skirt, and pants style for your form. Tall and thin women should not be wearing the same clothing as stocky, shorter women. Make sure your clothes flatters you.

Clean out your jewelry drawer at least once per year. Most pieces that are made of gold or that contain precious gems can survive changing trends, but costume jewelry can go out of style very quickly. To ensure that's your drawer is not full of outdated pieces you should keep your drawer fresh and organized.

When you are looking for a new piece of clothing, think carefully about what you already have. Buying something that doesn't match what you have in your closet is how some people end up with a closet full of things they never wear. Make sure any new piece fits in with your overall wardrobe.

When choosing sunglasses or glasses, let your face shape be your guide. If you have an oval shape, any shape will look good. But if you have a round face, opt for rectangular frames or square frames. Avoid round frames. You might choose round frames if you have an angular or heart-shaped face, to soften up your look.

Send your friends newsletters that you receive to keep them up to date with what there is to know about fashion. They should be grateful about what you show them, and they will hopefully share any information that you should know as well so that you can all be up to date with fashion.

As you can now see, anyone can be fashionable when they have the right attitude and the right information. Apply the tips you've just read, and soon you'll fit in no matter where you go. If you follow your heart where it pertains to fashion, you just might be the next trend setter.